The Montreal Canadiens trimmed their training camp roster on Tuesday, sending forward prospect Nick Suzuki to the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League and releasing veteran forward Joel Ward from his professional tryout.

Canadiens release four players from training camp.



DETAILS -> https://t.co/dpmLrkHwLP#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 25, 2018

The Habs also assigned defencemen Michal Moravcik and David Sklenicka to Laval of the American Hockey League.

Suzuki, 19, was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Max Pacioretty trade before the start of training camp. Vegas selected him 13th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and the London, Ont. native is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he scored 42 goals and added 58 assists over 64 games with the Attack.

He had one assist and a minus-1 rating in two preseason games with the Canadiens.

Montreal signed Ward to a professional tryout in mid-September. He also had one assist in two preseason games and posted an even rating.

The 37-year-old had five goals and 12 points in 52 games with the San Jose Sharks last season - the lowest totals of his career since appearing in 11 games as rookie with the Minnesota Wild in 2006-07.

He battled a shoulder injury last season and was a healthy scratch throughout the Sharks playoff run.

Ward, undrafted to begin his NHL career, is a veteran of 726 games with the Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and Sharks. He has topped the 20-goal mark twice in his career, most recently with the Sharks in 2015-16.

Later on Tuesday, the Canadiens placed Hunter Shinkaruk, Michael McCarron, Byron Froese, Rinat Valiev and Brett Lernout on waivers.

Shinkaruk is a 23-year-old winger who recorded a single assist over seven games with the Calgary Flames last season. McCarron, also a 23-year-old winger, played 18 games with Montreal in 2017-18, recording just one assist. Centre Froese, 27, had three goals and eight assists over 48 games with the Habs last season.