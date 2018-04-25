Bergevin: 'The attitude was not even close'

Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw underwent knee surgery Wednesday, the team announced, and is expected to be out a minimum of six months.

With a recovery period of six months or more, Shaw will likely miss the start of next season.

Shaw suffered the knee injury, as well as a concussion, on March 13 against the Dallas Stars, the Canadiens announced. They agreed to hold off on the knee surgery until Shaw was fully recovered from the concussion.

The 26-year-old recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 51 games for the Habs this past season. Shaw has four years remaining on his contract which will pay him $3.9 million per season.