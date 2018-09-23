The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Paul Byron to a four-year, $13.6 million contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

The Canadiens have signed forward Paul Byron to a 4-year contract extension (AAV of $3.4M) through the 2022-23 season. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WKcjND98cT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 23, 2018

The contract runs through the 2022-23 season as Byron is entering the final season of a three-year, $3.5 million contract.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals and added 15 assists over 82 games with the Habs in 2017-18, his third season in Montreal.

The Canadiens claimed Bryon off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 6, 2015.

The Ottawa native, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, has 70 goals and 74 assists over 363 career games with the Sabres, Flames and Canadiens. He has one goal in six career playoff games with Montreal.