Hadwin looking for big weekend in FedEx Cup push Adam Hadwin is on the outside looking in at the FedEx Cup, but after 36 holes of the BMW Championship, he’s given himself a chance to move on up, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Hadwin put together another solid round at Medinah Country Club that saw him briefly hold the lead at the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs before settling down inside the top 10. At day's end, he was sitting on the bubble of the top 30 players who will advance to next week’s Tour Championship.

“I felt like it was a little more scrappy today but I got it around the golf course,” said Hadwin after his four-under 68, “so that’s kind of the key when you might not be feeling your best.”

The second round was one higher than his opener and included a three-under front side along with two birdies and a bogey on his inward nine.

Hadwin’s score was again lifted by the work on the greens which has been steadily improving as the year has progressed.

“I’ve rolled the putter well for two days and I’m seeing the lines really well on the greens,” said Hadwin, who used just 28 putts on Friday. “If I can give myself chances I like my ability to stay up there on the leaderboard.”

Hadwin will need to stay high on the leaderboard if he wants to advance to next week’s Tour Championship, the final event on the PGA Tour’s calendar. He started this week 48th on the FedEx Cup list and needs to move inside the top 30. He admitted that he’d be trying to go low on the weekend to extend his year.

“I’m in a position where I kind of need to do that to take care of a number of things,” he stated, “so just keep grinding, keep trying to make as many birdies as I can and say as high as I can on that leaderboard.”

Making it to the Tour Championship comes with a lot of extras including a piece of the $60 million FedEx Cup bonus pool. The winner earns $15 million while $5 million goes to the runner-up. Even 30th spot isn’t too bad with a $395,00 payday.

But there’s more than that. Players get exemptions into three of the four major championships as well as all the World Golf Championship events.

Hadwin is also eyeing a spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup set for this December in Australia. He sits 18th on those standings and a good finish would likely improve his chances.