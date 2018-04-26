The Panel: Which Leafs took a step forward this season?

Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid have been named the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, the NHLPA announced Thursday.

The Ted Lindsay Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL, as voted by the players.

Hall, in his second season with the New Jersey Devils, finished with 39 goals and 54 assists in 76 games and helped the Devils make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

MacKinnon helped the Colorado Avalanche go from last place in the league last year, to a playoff spot in the Western Conference this year. The 22-year-old finished with 39 goals and 58 assists in 74 games for the Avs.

And McDavid, last year's Ted Lindsay Award winner, finished with 41 goals and 67 assists in 82 games for the Edmonton Oilers.