CALGARY — Frankie Williams of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was named the CFL's top special-teams performer Thursday night.

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound defensive back received the honour at the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches.

Williams, a 26-year-old native of Tampa, Fla., led the CFL in punt return yards (874) while registering 1,020 yards returning kickoffs.

He also registered two special-teams touchdowns this season.

Mike Miller of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was the award finalist. The native of Riverview, N.B., had 25 special-teams tackles, a league-record seven coming in a 29-14 win over Ottawa on July 5.