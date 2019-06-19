The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added Anthony Coombs to their practice roster, the team announce Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old played two games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018, recording six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown with two carries for two rushing yards.

He spent five seasons in Toronto where he played 53 games, racking up 170 receptions for 1,539 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2014 third overall draft pick played his college ball with the University of Manitoba, accumulating 2,232 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 51 receptions for 840 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.