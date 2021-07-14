Masoli on Lawrence seeking QB3 role: 'Anytime Simoni wants to come take a hit for me, he can'

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday they are signing national defensive tackle Austin Fordham-Miller.

He spent the last four years with the Western Mustangs, helping the team to a Vanier Cup national title in 2017. The Mustangs also reached the Vanier Cup final in 2018 and the Ontario University Athletics final the following season.

The Morpeth, Ont., native recorded 26 total tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack in nine games for Western in 2019-20.

Hamilton finished the 2019 regular season at 15-3 but fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 107th Grey Cup.