Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jamaal Westerman, who hasn't played all season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon rupture, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps tendon in his right arm earlier this week during practice.

The 34-year-old CFL veteran was slated to return to Hamilton's active roster this week, but will now be sidelined until the 2020 campaign.

Westerman ruptured his Achilles last September against the BC Lions after Hamilton acquired Westerman from the Montreal Alouettes in July. The Brooklyn native recorded 10 tackles over eight games last season with the Ticats.

The 2015 CFL West All-Star has 147 tackles, 35 sacks and four forced fumbled over 60 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes and Tiger-Cats.