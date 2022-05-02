On the eve of the 2022 CFL Draft, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquired offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid and linebacker Grant McDonald as well as the No. 2 pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for the No. 8 and No. 28 picks in Tuesday's CFL Draft as well as the No. 9 selection in the CFL Global Draft.

Watch the first two rounds of the 2022 CFL Draft LIVE on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN3 the TSN App, and TSN Direct. Rounds 3-8 can be streamed LIVE on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Saxelid, a 27-year-old American, has spent the past two seasons in Edmonton, appearing in a total of 29 games.

McDonald, a 22-year-old Canadian, spent his rookie campaign with the Elks in 2021, recording 16 special team tackles over 14 games.

“I’d like to welcome both Kyle and Grant to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization and to the city of Hamilton,” said Ticats assistant general manager Drew Allemang. “Any time you move your first pick in the draft, you’re looking for significant value in return and I believe we achieved that today with both players as well as the global draft pick.”

The Elks also have the No. 1 pick in the draft