Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Luke Tasker's injuries are "not too concerning" and he should be fine after the coming bye week according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Tasker is battling a slight hamstring injury and a minor broken finger and has not played since Hamilton's Week 10 clash with the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 17.

He was placed on the one-game injured reserve list.

In seven games this season, Tasker has 26 catches to go along with 292 yards.

Following their matchup with the Toronto Argonauts on Labour Day, the Ticats will be back in action in against the Calgary Stampeders.