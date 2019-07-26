Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli came out of Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first quarter and will likely not return to the game, per TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Jeremiah Masoli just walked out of #Ticats lockerroom without of pads, with a brace on his left knee. I think it's pretty obvious Jeremiah Masoli is out for the rest of this game with a knee injury #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 27, 2019

Masoli was dropping back as a result of pressure from the Bombers' defence when his leg buckled and he fell to the turf.

Backup Dane Evans replaced Masoli on the next play and has lined up under centre for the Ticats since.

Masoli was able to walk to the sidelines on his own accord. He was assessed by trainers with his helmet on, giving the impression that he may be able to return.

After the assessement, Masoli went to the locker room and returned without his gear.