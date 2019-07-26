50m ago
Ticats QB Masoli leaves game with knee injury
Hamilton Ticats QB Jeremiah Masoli came out of Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first quarter and will likely not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli came out of Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first quarter and will likely not return to the game, per TSN's Matthew Scianitti.
Masoli was dropping back as a result of pressure from the Bombers' defence when his leg buckled and he fell to the turf.
Backup Dane Evans replaced Masoli on the next play and has lined up under centre for the Ticats since.
Masoli was able to walk to the sidelines on his own accord. He was assessed by trainers with his helmet on, giving the impression that he may be able to return.
After the assessement, Masoli went to the locker room and returned without his gear.