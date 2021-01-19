The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed All-Star linebacker and 2019 East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player Simoni Lawrence Tuesday.

Lawrence will return for his eighth season with the Tiger-Cats coming off one of his best years in 2019.

“Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field. We’re very excited Simoni and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton.”

The 31-year-old led the CFL in tackles with 98 while adding three interceptions and four sacks in 2019, on his way to being named a CFL All-Star and East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the second time. Lawrence has also been named an East Division All-Star four times.