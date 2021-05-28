28m ago
Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran Canadian OL Filer
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the team has re-signed national offensive lineman Mike Filer to a new contract. Filer is the team's current longest-serving member, having been with the Tiger-Cats since the 2012 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Filer is the team's current longest-serving member, having been with the Tiger-Cats since the 2012 season. The 31-year-old will return to Hamilton for his ninth season and 10th year.
Filer has appeared in 112 games with 95 starts at centre in the regular season for the Tiger-Cats. He has also started nine playoff games, including the 102nd and 107th Grey Cup.