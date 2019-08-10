Hamilton Tiger-Cats star receiver Brandon Banks continues to deal with turf toe, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported.

"Banks continues to deal with turf toe," Scianitti reported. "He hasn't changed his shoes, but it takes extensive recovery and preparation to get his feet in game shape ... Banks needs to ice and massage his feet constantly."

Banks missed the Ticats' loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, but returned Saturday against the BC Lions. He capped the Ticats' first offensive drive of the game with a 32-yard touchdown reception.