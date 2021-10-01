Bombers not buying into the hype despite success so far this season

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday that they have released wide receivers DeVier Posey and Marcus Tucker.

Posey, the 2017 Grey Cup MVP while with the Toronto Argonauts, has not yet played this season because of a calf injury. He most recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019, catching 50 passes for 780 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

The 29-year-old Tucker has appeared in one game this season with the Ticats, catching three passes for 23 yards and zero touchdowns. He played 15 games with the Ticats during the 2019 season as well.

Hamilton will host the Alouettes at Tim Horton's Field Saturday evening and enter Week 9 tied with the Argos for top spot in the East Division.