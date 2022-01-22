The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released tight end/fullback Nikola Kalinic to pursue opportunities in the National Football League, the club announced on Saturday.

Kalinic, 25, played all 14 regular-season games with the Ticats in 2021, catching 11 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown. The Toronto native has played 30 games for the Tiger-Cats over two CFL seasons. He was selected in second round (10th overall) by Hamilton in the 2019 CFL Draft.

The York University product has worked out with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts since the conclusion of the 2021 CFL season.