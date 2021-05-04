With two classes coming to camp, who should we watch for at CFL Draft?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are on the clock in what could be a wide open 2021 Canadian Football League Draft.

The Tiger-Cats, who also own the Montreal Alouettes’ first round pick as part of the Johnny Manziel trade three years ago, select first based off a random draw which was held late last year due to the cancelled 2020 season.

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer topped the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings ahead of the Draft, but was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the NFL Draft last week.

The top seven players in the Spring Edition of the rankings are now tied to NFL teams.

Second-ranked Alaric Jackson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams. No. 3 Jevon Holland was the top Canadian drafted in the NFL, selected in the second round, 36th overall, by the Miami Dolphins. No. 4 Amen Ogbongbemiga joined Palmer on the Chargers, signing as a UDFA. No. 5 Chuba Hubbard was drafted in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers. No. 6 Benjamin St-Juste was drafted in the third round by the Washington Football Team. No. 7 Pier-Olivier Lestage signed as a UDFA with the Seattle Seahawks. And Bruno Labelle, ranked 16th by the CFL Scouting Bureau, signed a UDFA contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

While teams typically want more certainty their top picks will be available to play right for them right away and shy away from players tied to NFL teams, TSN’s Farhan Lalji said that might not be the case this year.

“In a normal year, that would really deflate those players’ value, but this year you have two draft classes coming in as rookies, teams don’t want to have to sign all of those players,” Lalji said.

“Because of that, I think players who normally would get drafted much later, you’ve got a chance to see those players get drafted earlier, because if teams have their choice, they don’t want them in camp this year.”

The top player of the Spring Edition of the rankings not currently tied to an NFL squad is New Mexico State offensive lineman Sage Doxtater, followed by Central Michigan offensive lineman Mohamed Diallo and Ole Miss defensive back Deane Leonard.

The top U Sports prospect not tied to an NFL team is Saskatchewan defensive back Nelson Lokombo, who was ranked 17th by the CFL Scouting Bureau.