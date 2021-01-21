The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the team has signed eight of their nine selections from the 2020 Canadian Football League Draft, including first-rounders Coulter Woodmansey and Mason Bennett.

Woodmansey is an offensive lineman from the University of Guelph. Bennett is a linebacker from the University of North Dakota.

Other selections signed were second-rounder Bailey Feltmate, a linebacker from Acadia University, third rounder Tyler Ternowski, a wide receiver from the University of Waterloo, fourth-rounder Stavros Katsantonis, a defensive back from the University of British Columbia, fifth-rounder Joseph Bencze, an offensive lineman from McMaster University, sixth-rounder Jean Ventose, a defensive back from the University of British Columbia, and eighth-rounder Tom Schnitzler, a long-snapper from the University of British Columbia