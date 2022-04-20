The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American wide receiver Anthony Johnson, the team announced on Wednesday.

Johnson, 27, most recently spent time on the practice squad of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Johnson played collegiately with the University of Buffalo, where he played 23 games over two seasons, recording 133 receptions for 2,367 yards and 25 touchdowns. He earned back-to-back First-Team All-MAC Honours in 2017 and 2018.