HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Julian Howsare to a two-year contract extension.

Howsare had six sacks and 22 defensive tackles last year, his second season with the Ticats.

The native of Altoona, Penn., has played in 33 career games for Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.