Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks has been fined by the CFL for violating the league’s social media policy.

Banks directed a tweet at CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie after he was fined for "making unnecessary contact on an on-field official" during the Ticats game against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 5.

"This is bull---- @RandyAmbrosie! I want U to review this type and I want a personal meeting with u about this one I not letting this one slide by easy!!"

The amounts of either fine have not been disclosed by the league.