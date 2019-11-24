MOP Banks ruled out for remainder of Grey Cup with lower-body injury

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks was forced out of Sunday's 107th Grey Cup because of a lower-body injury after taking a hard hit in the third quarter.

Brandon Banks is done for the night lower body #greycup — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 25, 2019

The Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Player appeared to incur an injury in the third quarter after taking a big hit following a catch. Banks headed to the Ticats' locker room and was later ruled out for the game early in the fourth quarter.

At the time of his departure, Banks had six catches for 72 yards. In 16 regular season games, Banks caught 112 passes for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hamilton went on to fall to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 33-12. The win gave the Bombers their first Grey Cup victory since 1990, while Hamilton is still looking for their first win since 1999.