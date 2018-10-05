Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic has been ruled week-to-week with a facial fracture sustained while fighting Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson on Wednesday night.

Hamonic dropped the gloves with Gudbranson in the first period of his team's 5-2 loss on opening night after the Canucks defenceman served an interference penalty for hitting rookie Dillon Dube.

Hamonic left the game after the fight and returned late the first period sporting a plastic frame on his helmet to cover his jaw. He logged 14:35 of ice time in the game and finished with an even rating.

Dube said he was thankful that Hamonic stood up for him after the game, but expressed concern on his teammate's health.

“I was even nervous to go talk to him after the fight, because I didn’t know if he would be mad at me for having to go fight,” Dube told the Calgary Sun Thursday. “But I think he was happy about it. He was proud. I can’t say enough about that leadership, and that really makes me feel welcome in the room when somebody will go and do that for you.

“I actually sat down with him on the plane and talked to him about it for a bit. Just saying thanks, and asking how he is — hoping he’s good — and when he’s going to be back.”

The 28-year-old had one goal and 11 assists with a minus-9 rating in 74 games with the Flames last season.

Calgary recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from the AHL's Stockton Heat on Friday after placing Hamonic on injured reserve.