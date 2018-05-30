Are the Celtics the team to beat next season?

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward underwent surgery to remove the plate and screws that were inserted for his broken fibula, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Hayward is expected to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks and to be fully healthy for training camp.

The 28-year-old suffered the gruesome injury just five minutes into the season during the Celtics opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went for an alley-oop pass and landed awkwardly causing the injury to his leg.

Hayward was making his Celtics debut after signing a four-year, $128 million deal during the off season.

Centre Aron Baynes also underwent surgery for a nasal fracture he suffered in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he is expected to return to basketball activities in two-to-four weeks.