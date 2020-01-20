Maurice says Jets' Lowry out 'a month at least'

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Monday forward Adam Lowry's injury is not short term and he will be out at least a month until the team starts considering his return.

Lowry was forced to leave Sunday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula.

Caggiula hit Lowry with 16 seconds remaining in the opening frame and received a minor penalty on the play.

Lowry had four goals and six assists in 46 games prior to Sunday's game.