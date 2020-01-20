Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Monday forward Adam Lowry's injury is not short term and he will be out at least a month until the team starts considering his return.

Lowry was forced to leave Sunday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula.

Caggiula hit Lowry with 16 seconds remaining in the opening frame and received a minor penalty on the play. 

Lowry had four goals and six assists in 46 games prior to Sunday's game.