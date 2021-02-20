Blaydes wants to stay with the UFC and face the best competition in the world

Another heavyweight title contender will be cemented on Saturday night as Curtis Blaydes meets Derrick Lewis in the main event of Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Catch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis LIVE tonight at 6pm et/3pm pt on TSN5 and TSN Direct.

There is a line queuing up for a shot at Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title.

The champion is currently on course to face Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 on March 27 and UFC president Dana White has made it very clear that his intention is to have the winner of that bout face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who will be making his debut in the heaviest weight class.

Saturday’s bout between the No. 2-ranked Blaydes and No. 4-ranked Lewis could put the winner directly into that conversation.

For the 30-year-old Blaydes that means getting his hand raised the way he always has, sticking to his wrestling and using it to gain the advantage to eventually put his opponent away. Though, if that doesn’t work, he’s always prepared to let his hands fly.

"With Junior (dos Santos), he stuffed them, we altered the game plan and we still won,” Blaydes told TSN. “I can strike if I have to, but I’m not going to play that game, this is heavyweight. If I was a bantamweight or a lightweight or a welterweight, I’d play that game, because you can eat five, six heavy punches and the risk isn’t the same.”

Blaydes enters the fight with wins over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, dos Santos and most recently Alexander Volkov during his current winning run.

The Chicago fighter has only been defeated twice in his professional MMA career and both losses were at the hands of Ngannou.

Lewis, meanwhile, is trying to work his way back to a title shot. He lost to then-champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, in his first attempt to win UFC gold.

The 36-year-old is known for his power punches and has earned 19 of his 24 MMA victories via KO or TKO.

He enters the bout on the three-fight winning streak, including victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latifi and earned a KO over Aleksei Oleinik his last time in the Octagon.

Lewis is well aware of what Blaydes will try to do to him during their fight and he might just have a surprise in store for his opponent.

“I’ve been working on takedown defence, if that’s all he wants to do, that’s fine,” Lewis told TSN. “Don’t be surprised if that’s all I’m going to do too, is try to take him down. Don’t be surprised.”

In the co-main event, Ketlen Vieira will face former featherweight title challenger Yana Kunitskaya in a bantamweight bout.

Vieira is currently ranked No. 6 in the division and has only been defeated once in 12 professional fights, including a 5-1 record since joining the UFC.

Kunitskaya is 3-1 in the promotion’s bantamweight division and earned a victory over Julija Stoliarenko in her most recent fight last August.

The 31-year-old joined the UFC as the Invicta bantamweight champion and lost her debut to Cris Cyborg as she tried to earn the featherweight title.

Canadian Aiemann Zahabi will see action on the Prelims card, while Drakkar Klose will fight Luis Peña and former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will also see action on the card at the UFC Apex.