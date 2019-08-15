Aug 15, 2019
Heisman hopefuls Hurts, Patterson highlight latest neg. list reveal
Canadian Football League teams unveiled 10 players from their negotiation lists Thursday, with two of the top NCAA quarterbacks highlighting the group of players. Heisman Trophy hopefuls Jalen Hurts and Shea Patterson were among the 90 players unveiled Thursday, with Hurts on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ negotiation list and Patterson on the BC Lions’.
TSN.ca Staff
Hurts will follow the two previous Heisman winners in Kyler Murray (2018) and Baker Mayfield (2017) as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama. He has the fourth best odds to win the Heisman via Bodog.
Patterson is the starting quarterback at Michigan, where the Wolverines have College Football Playoff aspirations. He has the 10th best odds via Bodog to win the Heisman.
There were a number of other current and former NCAA stars among the 90 players unveiled including Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), who played for the national champion Clemson Tigers last year, and Houston quarterback D’Eriq King (Saskatchewan Roughriders), who is listed by Bodog as a Top 20 Heisman candidate.
Quarterback Brett Rypien was unveiled as part of the Lions’ list after an impressive college career at Boise State. The Calgary Stampeders unveiled both Jake Browning, the 2016 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year while at Washington, and former Penn State QB Trace McSorley, a three-time second-team All-Big 10 selection.
A number of NFL veterans were among the names unveiled as well, including quarterback Garrett Gilbert, running backs Knile Davis and Charcandrick West, and wide receiver Jaelon Strong.
While the college players won’t be available to sign in the CFL for at least a year, NFL training camp cuts are less than three weeks away – NFL teams must pare their rosters down to 53 players August 31 – which could lead to some negotiation list players becoming available. CFL general managers could be looking to strengthen their roster for the second half of the season come early September.
The 10 players unveiled on each CFL team’s negotiation list:
BC Lions
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Christian Campbell
|DB
|Penn State
|Kahzin Daniels
|DL
|Charleston
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Lenoir-Rhyne College
|Koa Farmer
|LB
|Penn State
|Thomas Ives
|WR
|Colgate
|Daniel Wise
|DL
|Kansas
|Nick Tiano
|QB
|Tennessee Chattanooga
|Shea Patterson
|QB
|Michigan
|Brett Rypien
|QB
|Boise State
|Jamarius Way
|WR
|South Alabama
Edmonton Eskimos
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Manny Wilkins
|QB
|Arizona State
|Case Cookus
|QB
|Northern Arizona
|Dalyn Dawkins
|RB
|Colorado State
|Lenny Jones
|DE
|Nevada
|Jacob Pugh
|LB
|Florida State
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|Virginia
|Steven Mitchell
|WR
|USC
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Virginia
|Aziz Shittu
|DL
|Stanford
|Shane Zylstra
|WR
|Minnesota State - Mankato
Calgary Stampeders
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Washington
|Marcus McMaryion
|QB
|Fresno State
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Penn State
|Jake Maier
|QB
|UC Davis
|Scott Miller
|WR
|Bowling Green State
|Jaelen Strong
|WR
|Arizona State
|Tommylee Lewis
|WR
|Northern Illinois
|Brandon Wilds
|RB
|South Carolina
|Hau'oli Kikaha
|DE
|Washington
|Jordan Williams
|DE
|Tennessee
Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Blaine Clausell
|OL
|Mississippi State
|Jhavonte Dean
|DB
|Miami
|Joshua Ferguson
|RB
|Illinois
|Tom Flacco
|QB
|Towson
|Garrett Gilbert
|QB
|SMU
|Gary Johnson
|LB
|Texas
|D'Eriq King
|QB
|Houston
|Picasso Nelson Jr
|DB
|Southern Miss
|Sterling Shippy
|DL
|Alcorn State
|Jamar Summers
|DB
|Connecticut
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Alex Barrett
|DE
|San Diego State
|Greg Ward
|WR
|Houston
|Fred Brown
|WR
|Mississippi State
|Jaydon Mickens
|WR
|Washington
|Mekale McKay
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Kelly Bryant
|QB
|Missouri
|Jake Bentley
|QB
|South Carolina
|Eric Barriere
|QB
|Eastern Washington
|David Kenney
|DE
|Illinois State
|David Rivers
|CB
|Youngstown State
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Mike Bell
|DB
|Fresno State
|Ryan Boyle
|QB
|Indiana State
|Steven Dunbar
|WR
|Houston
|Avery Gennesy
|OL
|Texas A&M
|Donovon Glave
|DL
|Mount Allison
|Sam Hartman
|QB
|Wake Forest
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Oklahoma
|Jacob Knipp
|QB
|Northern Colorado
|Max McCaffrey
|WR
|Duke
|Shane Wynn
|WR
|Indiana
Toronto Argonauts
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Joe Callahan
|QB
|Wesley
|Connor Cook
|QB
|Michigan State
|Ryan Delaire
|DE
|Towson
|Justin Johnson
|WR
|Mississippi State
|Elijah Holyfield
|RB
|Georgia
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Clemson
|Reshard Cliett
|LB
|South Florida
|Luis Perez
|QB
|Texas A&M Commerce
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|Jacksonville State
|Charcandrick West
|RB
|Abilene Christian
Ottawa Redblacks
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Eric Dungey
|QB
|Syracuse
|Luke Falk
|QB
|Washington St
|Malik Reed
|DE
|Nevada
|PJ Walker
|QB
|Temple
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Buffalo
|David Blough
|QB
|Purdue
|Devlin Hodges
|QB
|Samford
|Floyd Allen
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Rashard Davis
|WR
|James Madison
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|Assumption College
Montreal Alouettes
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Keion Adams
|LB
|Western Michigan
|BJ Blunt
|LB
|McNeese State
|Jamal Davis
|DL
|Akron
|Knile Davis
|RB
|Arkansas
|Ryan Davis
|WR
|Auburn
|Michael Hunter
|DB
|Oklahoma State
|Teo Redding
|WR
|Bowling Green
|Karter Schult
|DL
|Northern Iowa
|David Sills V
|WR
|West Virginia
|Reggie White Jr.
|WR
|Monmouth