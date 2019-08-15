Canadian Football League teams unveiled 10 players from their negotiation lists Thursday, with two of the top NCAA quarterbacks highlighting the group of players.

Heisman Trophy hopefuls Jalen Hurts and Shea Patterson were among the 90 players unveiled Thursday, with Hurts on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ negotiation list and Patterson on the BC Lions’.

Hurts will follow the two previous Heisman winners in Kyler Murray (2018) and Baker Mayfield (2017) as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama. He has the fourth best odds to win the Heisman via Bodog.

Patterson is the starting quarterback at Michigan, where the Wolverines have College Football Playoff aspirations. He has the 10th best odds via Bodog to win the Heisman.

There were a number of other current and former NCAA stars among the 90 players unveiled including Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), who played for the national champion Clemson Tigers last year, and Houston quarterback D’Eriq King (Saskatchewan Roughriders), who is listed by Bodog as a Top 20 Heisman candidate.

Quarterback Brett Rypien was unveiled as part of the Lions’ list after an impressive college career at Boise State. The Calgary Stampeders unveiled both Jake Browning, the 2016 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year while at Washington, and former Penn State QB Trace McSorley, a three-time second-team All-Big 10 selection.

A number of NFL veterans were among the names unveiled as well, including quarterback Garrett Gilbert, running backs Knile Davis and Charcandrick West, and wide receiver Jaelon Strong.

While the college players won’t be available to sign in the CFL for at least a year, NFL training camp cuts are less than three weeks away – NFL teams must pare their rosters down to 53 players August 31 – which could lead to some negotiation list players becoming available. CFL general managers could be looking to strengthen their roster for the second half of the season come early September.

The 10 players unveiled on each CFL team’s negotiation list:

 

BC Lions

Name Pos  College
Christian Campbell DB Penn State
Kahzin Daniels DL Charleston
Kyle Dugger DB Lenoir-Rhyne College
Koa Farmer LB Penn State
Thomas Ives WR Colgate
Daniel Wise DL Kansas
Nick Tiano QB Tennessee Chattanooga
Shea Patterson QB Michigan
Brett Rypien QB Boise State
Jamarius Way WR South Alabama

 

Edmonton Eskimos

Name Pos  College
Manny Wilkins QB Arizona State
Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona
Dalyn Dawkins RB Colorado State
Lenny Jones DE Nevada
Jacob Pugh LB Florida State
Bryce Perkins QB Virginia
Steven Mitchell WR USC
Olamide Zaccheaus WR Virginia
Aziz Shittu DL Stanford
Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State - Mankato

 

Calgary Stampeders

Name Pos  College
Jake Browning QB Washington
Marcus McMaryion QB Fresno State
Trace McSorley QB Penn State
Jake Maier QB UC Davis
Scott Miller WR Bowling Green State
Jaelen Strong WR Arizona State
Tommylee Lewis WR Northern Illinois
Brandon Wilds RB South Carolina
Hau'oli Kikaha DE Washington
Jordan Williams DE Tennessee

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Name Pos  College
Blaine Clausell OL Mississippi State
Jhavonte Dean DB Miami
Joshua Ferguson RB Illinois
Tom Flacco QB Towson
Garrett Gilbert QB SMU
Gary Johnson LB Texas
D'Eriq King QB Houston
Picasso Nelson Jr DB Southern Miss
Sterling Shippy DL Alcorn State
Jamar Summers DB Connecticut

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Name Pos  College
Alex Barrett DE San Diego State
Greg Ward WR Houston
Fred Brown WR Mississippi State
Jaydon Mickens WR Washington
Mekale McKay WR Cincinnati
Kelly Bryant QB Missouri
Jake Bentley QB South Carolina
Eric Barriere QB Eastern Washington
David Kenney DE Illinois State
David Rivers CB Youngstown State

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Name Pos  College
Mike Bell DB Fresno State
Ryan Boyle QB Indiana State
Steven Dunbar WR Houston
Avery Gennesy OL Texas A&M
Donovon Glave DL Mount Allison
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma
Jacob Knipp QB Northern Colorado
Max McCaffrey WR Duke
Shane Wynn WR Indiana

 

Toronto Argonauts

Name Pos  College
Joe Callahan QB Wesley
Connor Cook QB Michigan State
Ryan Delaire DE Towson
Justin Johnson WR Mississippi State
Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia
Ray-Ray McCloud WR Clemson
Reshard Cliett LB South Florida
Luis Perez QB Texas A&M Commerce
Troymaine Pope RB Jacksonville State
Charcandrick West RB Abilene Christian

 

Ottawa Redblacks

Name Pos  College
Eric Dungey QB Syracuse
Luke Falk QB Washington St
Malik Reed DE Nevada
PJ Walker QB Temple
Charles Harris DE Buffalo
David Blough QB Purdue
Devlin Hodges QB Samford
Floyd Allen WR Ole Miss
Rashard Davis WR James Madison
Deonte Harris WR Assumption College

 

Montreal Alouettes

Name Pos  College
Keion Adams LB Western Michigan
BJ Blunt LB McNeese State
Jamal Davis DL Akron
Knile Davis RB Arkansas
Ryan Davis WR Auburn
Michael Hunter DB Oklahoma State
Teo Redding WR Bowling Green
Karter Schult DL Northern Iowa
David Sills V WR West Virginia
Reggie White Jr. WR Monmouth

 