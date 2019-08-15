Canadian Football League teams unveiled 10 players from their negotiation lists Thursday, with two of the top NCAA quarterbacks highlighting the group of players.

Heisman Trophy hopefuls Jalen Hurts and Shea Patterson were among the 90 players unveiled Thursday, with Hurts on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ negotiation list and Patterson on the BC Lions’.

Hurts will follow the two previous Heisman winners in Kyler Murray (2018) and Baker Mayfield (2017) as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama. He has the fourth best odds to win the Heisman via Bodog.

Patterson is the starting quarterback at Michigan, where the Wolverines have College Football Playoff aspirations. He has the 10th best odds via Bodog to win the Heisman.

There were a number of other current and former NCAA stars among the 90 players unveiled including Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), who played for the national champion Clemson Tigers last year, and Houston quarterback D’Eriq King (Saskatchewan Roughriders), who is listed by Bodog as a Top 20 Heisman candidate.

Quarterback Brett Rypien was unveiled as part of the Lions’ list after an impressive college career at Boise State. The Calgary Stampeders unveiled both Jake Browning, the 2016 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year while at Washington, and former Penn State QB Trace McSorley, a three-time second-team All-Big 10 selection.

A number of NFL veterans were among the names unveiled as well, including quarterback Garrett Gilbert, running backs Knile Davis and Charcandrick West, and wide receiver Jaelon Strong.

While the college players won’t be available to sign in the CFL for at least a year, NFL training camp cuts are less than three weeks away – NFL teams must pare their rosters down to 53 players August 31 – which could lead to some negotiation list players becoming available. CFL general managers could be looking to strengthen their roster for the second half of the season come early September.

The 10 players unveiled on each CFL team’s negotiation list:

BC Lions Name Pos College Christian Campbell DB Penn State Kahzin Daniels DL Charleston Kyle Dugger DB Lenoir-Rhyne College Koa Farmer LB Penn State Thomas Ives WR Colgate Daniel Wise DL Kansas Nick Tiano QB Tennessee Chattanooga Shea Patterson QB Michigan Brett Rypien QB Boise State Jamarius Way WR South Alabama

Edmonton Eskimos Name Pos College Manny Wilkins QB Arizona State Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona Dalyn Dawkins RB Colorado State Lenny Jones DE Nevada Jacob Pugh LB Florida State Bryce Perkins QB Virginia Steven Mitchell WR USC Olamide Zaccheaus WR Virginia Aziz Shittu DL Stanford Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State - Mankato

Calgary Stampeders Name Pos College Jake Browning QB Washington Marcus McMaryion QB Fresno State Trace McSorley QB Penn State Jake Maier QB UC Davis Scott Miller WR Bowling Green State Jaelen Strong WR Arizona State Tommylee Lewis WR Northern Illinois Brandon Wilds RB South Carolina Hau'oli Kikaha DE Washington Jordan Williams DE Tennessee

Saskatchewan Roughriders Name Pos College Blaine Clausell OL Mississippi State Jhavonte Dean DB Miami Joshua Ferguson RB Illinois Tom Flacco QB Towson Garrett Gilbert QB SMU Gary Johnson LB Texas D'Eriq King QB Houston Picasso Nelson Jr DB Southern Miss Sterling Shippy DL Alcorn State Jamar Summers DB Connecticut

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Name Pos College Alex Barrett DE San Diego State Greg Ward WR Houston Fred Brown WR Mississippi State Jaydon Mickens WR Washington Mekale McKay WR Cincinnati Kelly Bryant QB Missouri Jake Bentley QB South Carolina Eric Barriere QB Eastern Washington David Kenney DE Illinois State David Rivers CB Youngstown State

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Name Pos College Mike Bell DB Fresno State Ryan Boyle QB Indiana State Steven Dunbar WR Houston Avery Gennesy OL Texas A&M Donovon Glave DL Mount Allison Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma Jacob Knipp QB Northern Colorado Max McCaffrey WR Duke Shane Wynn WR Indiana

Toronto Argonauts Name Pos College Joe Callahan QB Wesley Connor Cook QB Michigan State Ryan Delaire DE Towson Justin Johnson WR Mississippi State Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia Ray-Ray McCloud WR Clemson Reshard Cliett LB South Florida Luis Perez QB Texas A&M Commerce Troymaine Pope RB Jacksonville State Charcandrick West RB Abilene Christian

Ottawa Redblacks Name Pos College Eric Dungey QB Syracuse Luke Falk QB Washington St Malik Reed DE Nevada PJ Walker QB Temple Charles Harris DE Buffalo David Blough QB Purdue Devlin Hodges QB Samford Floyd Allen WR Ole Miss Rashard Davis WR James Madison Deonte Harris WR Assumption College