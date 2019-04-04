Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Brooke Henderson is staring at a lot of career milestones as she gets set to tee off in ANA Inspiration on Thursday.

That may seem a bit odd for a 21-year-old, but the Smiths Falls, Ont., product has already accomplished a great deal in her young career.

As she prepares for the year’s first major, Henderson is just a win away from joining Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson for most victories by a Canadian on either the LPGA or PGA Tour. It’s a mark many expect her to equal and then zoom past at some point this year.

Henderson said it would be a remarkable feat, especially to join Post, one of Canadian golf’s trailblazers.

"Tying Sandra would be amazing. I'm really looking forward to, and excited, that hopefully I will get this eighth win this year and to do it at a major would be incredible," Henderson told the Canadian Press.

Henderson tweeted out a picture of her and Post, along with Alena Sharp, the only other Canadian in the field this week, from the tournament.

Henderson is also trying to become the first Canadian to win more than a single major. Post was the first player from this country to capture a major, winning the 1968 LPGA Championship. Weir has a Masters title from 2003.

Post actually won the forerunner of the ANA when it was known as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle in 1978 and 1979. It was not considered a major at that time, receiving that designation in 1983.

What other marks does the Canadian star have within her grasp? She’s just $36,000 shy of reaching $5 million in career earnings. She is already second among Canadians on the LPGA’s list, trailing Lorie Kane by approximately $2 million. At her current pace, she’d pass Kane sometime in 2020.

All of these are possible because of the remarkable play of the phenom, a level that shows no signs of slowing if early season results are any indication. Although she comes in off a rare missed cut in last week’s Kia Classic, just the seventh in her last 93 starts, she also has three top-10 finishes and a tie for 15th on her resume. Twelve of the 18 rounds she’s played have been in the 60s and she’s already logged 81 birdies.

This week, she’ll be looking to add to all of her marks, both career and those for this year.