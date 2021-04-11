What kind of player are the teams vying for Hall getting?

Henrik Lundqvist revealed on social media Sunday he will not be able to join the Washington Capitals this season.

Last week’s checkup showed some inflammation around the heart that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery.

"Right after getting back on the ice after surgery, I made it my stretch goal to join the Capitals for the end of the season," Lundqvist wrote. "Training has been going really well and I've been feeling good - but my heart isn't quite ready.

"Last week's checkup showed some inflammation around the hear that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery. While it's not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100 per cent."

Lundqvist signed a one-year deal with the Capitals for this season after being bought out by the New York Rangers.

Lundqvist had open heart surgery in January, one month after announcing he would sit out the 2020-21 season.