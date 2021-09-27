The New York Rangers will be raising Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 to the rafters of Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2022, the team announced on Monday.

No. 30 will ascend to the rafters of The World's Most Famous Arena.

Deemed "Henrik Lundqvist Night", the Rangers will be retiring the number of the franchise leader in games played (887) and wins (459) by a goaltender.

Lundqvist played 15 seasons in his NHL career, all with the Rangers, finishing with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

The 39-year-old was a two-time all-star was was named the Vezina Trophy winner following the 2011-12 season, where he posted a .930 save percentage and 1.97 GAA.

He is sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts, according to the NHL.

Lundqvist signed a contract with the Washington Capitals prior to the 2020-21 season but was unable to play due to a heart condition

"I have probably looked at this 10 times now and I can't believe it. I'm so happy, proud and extremely grateful," Lundqvist tweeted when the Rangers first announced his number would be retired. "Can't wait to see you guys back at [Madison Square Garden]."