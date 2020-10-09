Henrik Lundqvist is about to begin a new chapter.

The Washington Capitals and the veteran netminder are expected to be in agreement on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Goalie market will be fascinating to watch today. One of the first signings to become official is expected to be Henrik Lundqvist to WSH on a one-year contract. The King has been UFA since being bought out by the NYR but can’t formalize the contract until today. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 9, 2020

McKenzie adds this would make Lundqvist whole on the $4.5 million he expected to receive for the 2020-21 season as he was bought out by the New York Rangers for $3 million, though that figure will be paid out over the next two years.

Lundqvist's time in New York came to an end after 15 seasons following a buyout on Sept. 30. He has been an unrestricted free agent since then but cannot officially finalize a deal until Friday.

He appeared in 887 games over the course of that time period, making two All-Star Teams and winning the Vezina Trophy in 2012. Lundqvist's career save percentage stands at .918 while his goals-against average sits at a solid 2.43.