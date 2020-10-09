Henrik Lundqvist is about to begin a new chapter.

The Washington Capitals and the veteran netminder are expected to be in agreement on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie adds this would make Lundqvist whole on the $4.5 million he expected to receive for the 2020-21 season as he was bought out by the New York Rangers for $3 million, though that figure will be paid out over the next two years.

Lundqvist's time in New York came to an end after 15 seasons following a buyout on Sept. 30. He has been an unrestricted free agent since then but cannot officially finalize a deal until Friday.

He appeared in 887 games over the course of that time period, making two All-Star Teams and winning the Vezina Trophy in 2012. Lundqvist's career save percentage stands at .918 while his goals-against average sits at a solid 2.43.

 

 