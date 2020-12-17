Henrik Lundqvist will not be joining the Washington Capitals this season due to a heart condition, he announced on Thursday.

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

"After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country. It's been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice." Lundqvist wrote in a statement.

"Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action."

The Washington Capitals and the veteran netminder reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Oct. 3.

"For the past two months I've been so inspired by the opportunity to play in DC and committed to my game." He wrote, "Spending ever day at the rink to prepare for the upcoming season."

"The news was very difficult to process but after the last test result earlier this week we knew there was only one way to go from here."

Lundqvist's time in New York came to an end after 15 seasons following a buyout on Sept. 30.

He appeared in 887 games over the course of that time period, making two All-Star Teams and winning the Vezina Trophy in 2012. Lundqvist's career save percentage stands at .918 while his goals-against average sits at 2.43.

More to come.