Cejudo defeats Cruz to retain bantamweight title at UFC 249
Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz to retain his bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 249 on Saturday night.
This was Cejudo' s first title defence since capturing the vacant title with a victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 last June.
At the time, the title victory in Chicago made Cejudo a simultaneous double champion, as he also held the flyweight title.
The 33-year-old also earned a gold medal in freestyle wrestling in the 2008 Summer Olympics.