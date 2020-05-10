What does the future hold for Pettis, Cerrone following UFC 249 fight?

Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz to retain his bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 249 on Saturday night.

This was Cejudo' s first title defence since capturing the vacant title with a victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 last June.

At the time, the title victory in Chicago made Cejudo a simultaneous double champion, as he also held the flyweight title.

The 33-year-old also earned a gold medal in freestyle wrestling in the 2008 Summer Olympics.