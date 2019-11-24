Hertha woes continue in another defeat, at Augsburg

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin’s losing run in the Bundesliga stretched to four games on Sunday after a 4-0 defeat at Augsburg, one week before the side hosts Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein was sent off for a desperate lunge at Sergio Córdova in the 27th minute – an unsuccessful attempt to stop the Venezuelan from scoring Augsburg’s second goal.

Philipp Max already grabbed the first in the 18th when his free kick evaded a host of players before nestling inside the far post.

Hertha’s 20-year-old reserve goalkeeper Dennis Smarsch came on for his Bundesliga debut but was unable to prevent Augsburg substitute André Hahn from effectively sealing the result in the 52nd.

Florian Niederlechner completed the scoring in the 79th, lifting Augsburg two points above Hertha after its second successive win.

Mainz coach Achim Beierlorzer makes his debut at Hoffenheim later Sunday.

