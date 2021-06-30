Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday the return of summer camps for their men's and women's national teams following a year of limited on-ice opportunities due to the pandemic.

The men’s under-18 and under-20 teams, the women’s under-18, NextGen (born in 2003), development and senior national teams will all head to Calgary for on and off-ice activities from July 25 to August 10.

“After a unique and difficult season, Hockey Canada is thrilled to provide our national team athletes and staff the opportunity to return to the ice for our annual summer camps in Calgary,” said Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), senior vice-president of national teams. “We look forward to hosting the top athletes and staff from across the country in July, and are excited to kick off our preparations for a new season and a number of international competitions.”

Here's are the dates for the various camps:

National Para Hockey Team boot camp (July 21-25)

National Women’s Team pre-worlds camp (July 25-Aug. 10)

National Men’s Under-18 Team summer development camp (July 26-Aug. 3)

BFL National Women’s Under-18 Team summer camp (July 29-Aug. 5) – including NextGen athletes

BFL National Women’s Development Team summer camp (July 29-Aug. 9)

National Junior Team summer development camp (July 29-Aug. 3)

“This year’s summer camps mark the first time that all levels of the National Women’s Program will participate in camp at the same time, helping us provide consistency with all our athletes and staff throughout the program,” said Gina Kingsbury (Rouyn-Noranda, Que.), director of women’s national teams. “Despite a difficult season, our athletes have done an excellent job of staying connected and working hard with limited resources, and we are excited to get back on the ice this summer as we work towards the upcoming season.”

Hockey Canada will announce the rosters at a later date.