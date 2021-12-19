Julien says NHL rumours aren't true: 'I've committed to Hockey Canada right now'

Amid concern for the health and safety of those involved, Hockey Canada is considering withdrawing from the Spengler Cup, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Amid concern for the health and safety of all involved, it's believed @HockeyCanada is considering withdrawing from the upcoming Spengler cup. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 19, 2021

The Spengler Cup is scheduled to take place from Dec. 26-31.

Canada won the last edition of the tournament, which was held in 2019.