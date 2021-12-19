2h ago
Hockey Canada considering withdrawing from Spengler Cup
Amid concern for the health and safety of those involved, Hockey Canada is considering withdrawing from the Spengler Cup, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Julien says NHL rumours aren't true: 'I've committed to Hockey Canada right now'
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Amid concern for the health and safety of those involved, Hockey Canada is considering withdrawing from the Spengler Cup, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The Spengler Cup is scheduled to take place from Dec. 26-31.
Canada won the last edition of the tournament, which was held in 2019.