Hockey Canada announced on Monday that it has hired Alan Millar as its new director of player personnel within the Program of Excellence.

In his role which begins March 1, Millar will lead all player evaluations and selections for Hockey Canada’s national team camps and tournaments in consultation with the organization’s five regional scouts and will receive input from across the Canadian Hockey League.

Millar has worked with the Program of Excellence for the past three seasons, most recently advising the under-20 program and Canada’s National Junior Team as it captured a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

He also led the under-18 program for two years, which included gold and silver medals with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2018 and 2019.

“Alan is well-versed with all levels of the Program of Excellence, and the invaluable experience he brings will make him a key addition to our staff,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada in a statement. “He has extensive knowledge when it comes to evaluating players in the Canadian Hockey League, including the Canada-Russia Series, and for Hockey Canada’s national teams.

"His insight and leadership will assist us not just when it comes to athlete development, but in recognizing the athlete skill set it takes to compete on the international stage.”

Millar joins Hockey Canada from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, where he has served as general manager since 2012. Prior to his role in Moose Jaw, he had a two-year stint as director of hockey operations (2010-12) and served five seasons as general manager of the Sarnia Sting (2004-09) of the Ontario Hockey League.

He also served as director of operations for Team Ontario at the 2004 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, helping the team to a gold medal. He spent the 2003-04 season with the OHL’s Toronto St. Michael’s Majors, where he served as director of player personnel, and was also general manager and alternate governor of the OHL’s Guelph Storm for six seasons (1997-2003). During his tenure with Guelph, he led the team to six straight playoff appearances, including a league championship in 1998. Millar also served as director of hockey operations and alternate governor with the Saint John Flames of the American Hockey League (AHL) for four seasons (1993-1997).