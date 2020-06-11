1h ago
Hockey Canada names U-18 players and coaches
Hockey Canada announced the 46 players on Thursday that were to attend Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, as well as the coaching staff for the camp and the now-cancelled 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
TSN.ca Staff
Six goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards - listed below - were set to compete for a chance to represent Canada at the tournament, which was scheduled for Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., before it was cancelled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important for Hockey Canada to recognize the work the players and coaching staff already put in to prepare for the summer and a chance to compete for gold on home ice,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision to cancel the tournament, as it provides the opportunity to showcase the top under-18 players in a best-on-best international showcase.
"We want to recognize the 46 players and our three coaches for this tremendous accomplishment, and we look forward to watching all players continue to develop as they look ahead to next season and a chance to compete at the IIHF U18 World Championship.”
The camp roster featured 42 players who played for Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red or Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask., last November.
Gatineau's Louis Robitaille was to take the reins behind the bench as head coach, while Owen Sound's Alan Letang and Everett's Dennis Williams were to serve as assistant coaches.
2020 Under-18 Roster
|Name
|S/C
|HT
|WT
|Club Team
|NHL Draft
|Goaltenders
|Tyler Brennan
|L
|6’3”
|187
|Prince George (WHL)
|2022 Draft
|Matteo Drobac
|L
|6’1”
|170
|Hamilton (GOJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Benjamin Gaudreau
|L
|6'2"
|165
|Sarnia (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Jacob Goobie
|L
|5'10"
|178
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Thomas Milic
|L
|5'11"
|155
|Burnaby (CSSHL)
|2021 Draft
|William Rousseau
|L
|6'10"
|170
|Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)
|2021 Draft
|Defence
|Nolan Allan
|L
|6'2"
|185
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Olivier Boutin
|L
|5'10"
|160
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Corson Ceulemans
|R
|6'2"
|190
|Brooks (AJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Brandt Clarke
|R
|6'1"
|181
|Barrie (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Jacob Holmes
|L
|6'1"
|174
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Carson Lambos
|L
|6'1"
|200
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Jérémy Langlois
|L
|6'0"
|172
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|2022 Draft
|Kyle Masters
|R
|5'11"
|159
|Red Deer (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Evan Nause
|L
|6'1"
|172
|Sioux Falls (USHL)
|2021 Draft
|Oscar Plandowski
|R
|5'11"
|175
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Guillaume Richard
|L
|6'0"
|148
|Mount St. Charles (USU16)
|2021 Draft
|Graham Sward
|L
|6'2"
|170
|Spokane (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Cameron Whynot
|L
|6'1"
|168
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Olen Zellweger
|L
|5'9"
|165
|Everett (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Forwards
|Liam Arnsby
|R
|5’10”
|172
|North Bay (OHL)
|2022 Draft
|Zachary Bolduc
|L
|6'0"
|172
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Zach Dean
|L
|5'9"
|166
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Nathan Gaucher
|R
|6'3"
|186
|Quebec (QMJHL)
|2022 Draft
|Dylan Guenther
|R
|6'1"
|170
|Edmonton (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Brett Harrison
|L
|6'1"
|167
|Oshawa (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Cole Huckins
|L
|6'4"
|191
|Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Wyatt Johnston
|R
|6'0"
|167
|Windsor (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Riley Kidney
|R
|5'11"
|160
|Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Zachary L'Heureux
|L
|5'10"
|196
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Connor Lockhart
|R
|5'8"
|163
|Erie (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|James Malatesta
|L
|5'9"
|172
|Quebec (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Mason McTavish
|L
|6'1"
|198
|Peterborough (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Olivier Nadeau
|R
|6'2"
|204
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Brennan Othmann
|L
|5'11"
|165
|Flint (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Francesco Pinelli
|L
|6'0"
|182
|Kitchener (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Peter Reynolds
|L
|5'10"
|165
|Chilliwack (BCHL)
|2021 Draft
|Justin Robidas
|R
|5'7"
|173
|Val-d'Or (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Conner Roulette
|L
|5'11"
|158
|Seattle (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Joshua Roy
|L
|6'0"
|191
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|2021 Draft
|Cole Sillinger
|L
|6'0"
|187
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Logan Stankoven
|R
|5'7"
|165
|Kamloops (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Chase Stillman
|R
|5'11"
|170
|Sudbury (OHL)
|2021 Draft
|Zach Stringer
|L
|6'1"
|165
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Dovar Tinling
|L
|5'11"
|181
|Hawkesbury (CCHL)
|2021 Draft
|Danny Zhilkin
|L
|6'0"
|185
|Guelph (OHL)
|2022 Draft