Hockey Canada announced the 46 players on Thursday that were to attend Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, as well as the coaching staff for the camp and the now-cancelled 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Six goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards - listed below - were set to compete for a chance to represent Canada at the tournament, which was scheduled for Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., before it was cancelled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important for Hockey Canada to recognize the work the players and coaching staff already put in to prepare for the summer and a chance to compete for gold on home ice,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision to cancel the tournament, as it provides the opportunity to showcase the top under-18 players in a best-on-best international showcase.

"We want to recognize the 46 players and our three coaches for this tremendous accomplishment, and we look forward to watching all players continue to develop as they look ahead to next season and a chance to compete at the IIHF U18 World Championship.”

The camp roster featured 42 players who played for Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red or Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask., last November.

Gatineau's Louis Robitaille was to take the reins behind the bench as head coach, while Owen Sound's Alan Letang and Everett's Dennis Williams were to serve as assistant coaches.