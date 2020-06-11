Hockey Canada announced the 46 players on Thursday that were to attend Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, as well as the coaching staff for the camp and the now-cancelled 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Six goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards - listed below - were set to compete for a chance to represent Canada at the tournament, which was scheduled for Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., before it was cancelled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important for Hockey Canada to recognize the work the players and coaching staff already put in to prepare for the summer and a chance to compete for gold on home ice,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision to cancel the tournament, as it provides the opportunity to showcase the top under-18 players in a best-on-best international showcase.

"We want to recognize the 46 players and our three coaches for this tremendous accomplishment, and we look forward to watching all players continue to develop as they look ahead to next season and a chance to compete at the IIHF U18 World Championship.”

The camp roster featured 42 players who played for Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red or Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask., last November.

Gatineau's Louis Robitaille was to take the reins behind the bench as head coach, while Owen Sound's Alan Letang and Everett's Dennis Williams were to serve as assistant coaches.

 

2020 Under-18 Roster

 
Name S/C HT WT Club Team NHL Draft
Goaltenders          
Tyler Brennan L 6’3” 187 Prince George (WHL) 2022 Draft
Matteo Drobac L 6’1” 170 Hamilton (GOJHL) 2021 Draft
Benjamin Gaudreau L 6'2" 165 Sarnia (OHL) 2021 Draft
Jacob Goobie L 5'10" 178 Charlottetown (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Thomas Milic L 5'11" 155 Burnaby (CSSHL) 2021 Draft
William Rousseau L 6'10" 170 Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ) 2021 Draft
Defence          
Nolan Allan L 6'2" 185 Prince Albert (WHL) 2021 Draft
Olivier Boutin L 5'10" 160 Gatineau (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Corson Ceulemans R 6'2" 190 Brooks (AJHL) 2021 Draft
Brandt Clarke R 6'1" 181 Barrie (OHL) 2021 Draft
Jacob Holmes L 6'1" 174 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 2021 Draft
Carson Lambos L 6'1" 200 Winnipeg (WHL) 2021 Draft
Jérémy Langlois L 6'0" 172 Cape Breton (QMJHL) 2022 Draft
Kyle Masters R 5'11" 159 Red Deer (WHL) 2021 Draft
Evan Nause L 6'1" 172 Sioux Falls (USHL) 2021 Draft
Oscar Plandowski R 5'11" 175 Charlottetown (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Guillaume Richard L 6'0" 148 Mount St. Charles (USU16) 2021 Draft
Graham Sward L 6'2" 170 Spokane (WHL) 2021 Draft
Cameron Whynot L 6'1" 168 Halifax (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Olen Zellweger L 5'9" 165 Everett (WHL) 2021 Draft
Forwards          
Liam Arnsby R 5’10” 172 North Bay (OHL) 2022 Draft
Zachary Bolduc L 6'0" 172 Rimouski (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Zach Dean L 5'9" 166 Gatineau (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Nathan Gaucher R 6'3" 186 Quebec (QMJHL) 2022 Draft
Dylan Guenther R 6'1" 170 Edmonton (WHL) 2021 Draft
Brett Harrison L 6'1" 167 Oshawa (OHL) 2021 Draft
Cole Huckins L 6'4" 191 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Wyatt Johnston R 6'0" 167 Windsor (OHL) 2021 Draft
Riley Kidney R 5'11" 160 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Zachary L'Heureux L 5'10" 196 Moncton (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Connor Lockhart R 5'8" 163 Erie (OHL) 2021 Draft
James Malatesta L 5'9" 172 Quebec (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Mason McTavish L 6'1" 198 Peterborough (OHL) 2021 Draft
Olivier Nadeau R 6'2" 204 Shawinigan (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Brennan Othmann L 5'11" 165 Flint (OHL) 2021 Draft
Francesco Pinelli L 6'0" 182 Kitchener (OHL) 2021 Draft
Peter Reynolds L 5'10" 165 Chilliwack (BCHL) 2021 Draft
Justin Robidas R 5'7" 173 Val-d'Or (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Conner Roulette L 5'11" 158 Seattle (WHL) 2021 Draft
Joshua Roy L 6'0" 191 Saint John (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Cole Sillinger L 6'0" 187 Medicine Hat (WHL) 2021 Draft
Logan Stankoven R 5'7" 165 Kamloops (WHL) 2021 Draft
Chase Stillman R 5'11" 170 Sudbury (OHL) 2021 Draft
Zach Stringer L 6'1" 165 Lethbridge (WHL) 2021 Draft
Dovar Tinling L 5'11" 181 Hawkesbury (CCHL) 2021 Draft
Danny Zhilkin L 6'0" 185 Guelph (OHL) 2022 Draft
 

 