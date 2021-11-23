Hockey Canada is set to unveil the jerseys that Canada's men, women's and para hockey teams will wear at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

The jerseys will be revealed during the TSN and RDS broadcasts of the women's Rivalry Series game Tuesday night between Canada and the United States in Ottawa at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT on TSN5.

Roberto Luongo, two-time Olympic gold medallist and assistant general manager with Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team, Gina Kingsbury, two-time Olympic gold medallist and director of women’s hockey operations, and Steve Arsenault, two-time Paralympic medallist and an assistant coach with Canada’s National Para Hockey Team will be on hand following the jersey reveals.



Recent Olympic Jerseys:

Marie-Philip Poulin (PyeongChang 2018)

Sidney Crosby (Sochi 2014)

Roberto Luongo (Vancouver 2010)