The Hockey Diversity Alliance released a statement on Wednesday saying that it will operate, "separate and independent" of the NHL.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance has released a statement saying it will operate "separate and independent" of the #NHL. pic.twitter.com/pdI2D5wkX8 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 7, 2020

The statement reads:

"The HDA is grateful for the support from the public we received. Unfortunately the support we hoped from the NHL was not delivered and instead the NHL focused on performative public relations efforts that seemed aimed at quickly moving past important conversations about race needed in the game."

"We have waited many months for a response to the common sense HDA pledge we proposed and it is clear that the NHL is not prepared to make any measurable commitments to end systemic racism in hockey."

"While we are disappointed, the HDA will operate separate and independent of the NHL and authentically implement necessary education programs and changes to the sport and seek to be role models for the youth in Black and Brown communities who want to play hockey."

The Hockey Diversity Alliance is co-headed by former NHL player Akim Aliu and San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane and also includes founders: Trevor Daley, Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba, Nazem Kadri, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and Joel Ward.