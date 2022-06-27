The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2022 on Monday, highlighted by a trio of former Vancouver Canucks teammates – Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo – in their first year of eligibility.

Ottawa Senators star Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s hockey legend Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie are also part of the Class of 2022.

After being selected by the Canucks second and third overall out of Sweden in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, the Sedin twins spent their prolific 17-year careers in Vancouver.

Daniel was the better goal scorer of the two, netting 393 goals (franchise leader) and 648 assists for 1,041 points (second in franchise history) over 1,306 career regular-season games, adding another 25 goals and 46 assists over 102 playoff games. Daniel led the NHL in points during the 2010-11 season with 104, earning the Art Ross Trophy as well as the Ted Lindsay Award.

Henrik served as the Canucks’ captain from 2010 to 2018, scoring a total of 240 goals and 830 assists (franchise leader) for 1,070 points (franchise leader) over 1,330 career games (franchise leader). He added 23 goals and 55 assists over 105 playoff games. Henrik won the Art Ross as well as the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s MVP in 2009-10, scoring 29 goals and an incredible 83 assists over 82 games.

The Sedin twins helped win gold for Sweden at the 2006 Olympics in Italy.

Canadian goalie Luongo had his best years in Vancouver as well. The native of Montreal spent eight seasons with the Canucks, posting a record of 252-137-50 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage alongside 38 shutouts.

Luongo was originally drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 1997, but was traded to the Florida Panthers, alongside forward Olli Jokinen, following his rookie season. After five years in the Sunshine State, Luongo was dealt to Vancouver. The now 43-year-old returned to Florida for the last six years of his career. Overall, Luongo had a 489-392-124 record with a 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage as well as 77 shutouts over 19 seasons and 1,044 games.

Luongo was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy three times in his career and helped Canada win gold at the Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014.

The Sedin twins and Luongo were on the 2010-11 Canucks, who were one win away from capturing the Stanley Cup but lost a home-ice heartbreaker to the Boston Bruins in Game 7. Daniel and Henrik retired together following the 2017-18 season while Luongo hung up his skates for the final time a year later.

Senators great and fellow Swede Alfredsson will also be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year after a prolific 18-year career in the NHL, 17 of which were spent in the nation’s capital. The 49-year-old has been eligible for the Hall since 2017.

Alfredsson was selected by the Senators in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft, scoring 426 goals and 682 assists over 1,178 career games with the organization. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s top rookie in 1995-96, posting 26 goals and 35 assists in 82 games.

Alfredsson spent his final campaign with the Red Wings, scoring 18 times and adding 31 assists over 68 games, before retiring in 2014.

Alfredsson, who captained Ottawa from 2000 to 2013, won Olympic gold in 2006 and led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 where they fell to the Anaheim Ducks.

The lone women to be inducted this year is Finnish forward Sallinen. The 48-year-old played 16 seasons with the national team, earning two Olympic bronze medals in 1998 and 2018, world championship silver in 2019 and six world bronze medals. Internationally, Sallinen scored 63 goals and 59 assists over 81 career games for Finland.

Carnegie, a Toronto native who played most of his professional hockey career in the Quebec Senior Hockey League, will be inducted into the Hall as a builder. Considered one of the best players to never appear in the NHL, Carnegie, a Black man, wasn’t given the opportunity to show his talents on the hockey’s biggest stage due to racism.

Despite facing immense adversity and discrimination throughout his career, Carnegie founded the Future Aces Hockey School, Future Aces Foundation and the Future Aces Creed, which inspires people to live up to their full potential. Carnegie was named to the Order of Canada in 2003. He died in 2012 at the age of 92.

There wasn’t a Class of 2021 due to the pandemic.