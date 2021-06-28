The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on Monday that it was moving forward with its 2020-2021 induction ceremony on Nov. 15.

There was no ceremony in the fall of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony is moving from the Hall itself to across the road to Meridian Hall (the former Hummingbird Centre) on Front Street.

"We are very excited about getting back on track with the tradition of celebrating excellence through the achievements of the distinguished Class of 2020 and a full slate of weekend activities in November," Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said in statement. "The change in venue also gives us more flexibility in terms of event logistics and enhances the induction ceremony experience for all present to honour our game’s newest legends."

Set for induction into the Hall are Ken Holland, Jarome Iginla, Kim St-Pierre, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson.

These six are members of the 2020 class with the board choosing to forgo nominations and elections for 2021 in order to allow the 2020 class to stand alone.