Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland confirmed on Friday what many had feared: Henrik Zetterberg's career is over.

The 37-year-old Swede will not attempt to return from the back condition was expected to sideline him for the beginning of the season.

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland says Henrik Zetterberg is done playing hockey. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 14, 2018

Zetterberg's career ends after 15 seasons and 1,082 NHL contests.

A native of Njurunda, Zetterberg was another of Holland's famed finds deep in the NHL Entry Draft, taken with the 210th overall pick in 1999.

Zetterberg made the jump to the NHL from the Swedish Elite League in 2002 as a 22-year-old, posting 22 goals and 22 assists in his rookie campaign.

From 2005 to 2008, Zetterberg notched four straight 30-plus goal campaigns, topped by a year of 43 markers in 2007-2008.

In 2008, Zetterberg helped lead Mike Babcock's Wings to a Stanley Cup triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. He had 13 goals and 14 assists in 22 postseason contests, good enough to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Internationally, Zetterberg represented Sweden on 13 occasions, including at four Olympics. He was a member of the Tre Kronor team that won gold at Torino in 2006. Later that same year, Zetterberg was a part of the Swedish side that won the IIHF World Hockey Championships, becoming the first nation to capture the Olympic gold and world title in the same year.

Zetterberg is only one of 28 players to be part of the "Triple Gold Club," having won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold and world title in their careers.

A two-time All-Star and the winner of the 2015 King Clancy Memorial Trophy as the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, Zetterberg finishes his career with 337 goals and 960 assists.

During his 15 seasons, only Joe Thornton (1,180 points), Alex Ovechkin (1,122), Sidney Crosby (1,116), Henrik Sedin (1,005) and Daniel Sedin (975) scored more.