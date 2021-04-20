Homan drops opener at Players' Championship a day after winning 11th Grand Slam title

CALGARY — A day after winning a record 11th Grand Slam of Curling title, Ontario's Rachel Homan fell to Russia's Alina Kovaleva on Tuesday the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

Kovaleva's team broke open a 3-3 tie with three points in the fifth end.

Homan's Ottawa-based team was coming off a 6-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Monday night in the final of the Humpty's Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Minji Kim scored six in the fifth end in a 9-3 win over Manitoba's Team Tracy Fleury, with Chelsea Carey filling in at skip.

In men's competition, world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden beat Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 9-4 and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs scored three in the eighth end to edge Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 8-6.

Two more draws were scheduled for Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.