LIVERPOOL, N.S. - Tanner Horgan drew the button with his final throw Saturday afternoon to lead his team to its seventh straight victory at the Home Hardware Canadian Curling Pre-Trials.

The 6-5 win over Paul Flemming of Halifax gave the Kingston, Ont.,-based foursome a spot in the first men's qualifying game for a berth in next month's Olympic trials in Saskatoon.

Horgan will play Jason Gunnlaugson of Morris, Man., on Sunday morning at Queens Place Emera Centre. Gunnlaugson rallied for an 8-6 win over Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont.

Flemming will play Pat Simmons of Winnipeg Beach, Man., on Saturday night and Howard will face Tyler Tardi of Langley, B.C.

Jacqueline Harrison of Dundas, Ont. and Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., will play in the evening draw to decide the first women's berth after both teams won playoff games earlier in the day.

McCarville scored four points in the 10th end and stole a single in the 11th for an 8-7 win over Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona, Man. Harrison scored a deuce in the 10th for an 8-4 win over Suzanne Birt and her team out of Montague and Cornwall, P.E.I.

Zacharias will play Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C., and Birt will take on Sherry Anderson of Martensville, Sask., in elimination games Saturday night.

Three draws were scheduled for Sunday. In all, four teams - two women's rinks and two men's teams - will qualify for the Saskatoon trials next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.