Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Thursday Aaron Sanchez is done for the season. Sanchez, the former Toronto Blue Jays starter, will have a procedure on his right shoulder next week and the team will update his status in regards to rehab afterwards.

In four starts with the Astros since being acquired from the Blue Jays, Sanchez was 2-0 with a 4.82 earned run average and 16 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.

Prior to joining the Astros Sanchez made 23 starts for the Blue Jays this season, recording a 3-14 record with a 6.07 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 112.2 innings.

The 27-year-old, who battled finger issues toward the end of this tenure in Toronto, has a career 3.98 ERA.