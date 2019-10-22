The Houston Astros issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon from assistant general manager Brandon Taubman and CEO Jim Crane in the wake of a Sports Illustrated story that alleges assistant Taubman yelled in the direction of a group of female reporters in the clubhouse on Saturday night after Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein wrote that Taubman "turned to a group of three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and yelled, half a dozen times, 'Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!'"

Osuna was acquired in July of 2018 from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was handed a 75-game suspension by Major League Baseball under the league's domestic violence policy. He was arrested in May of 2018 and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident involving the mother of his child. The case ended in September of 2018 when the prosecution withdrew the charge against him in exchange for a one-year agreement he stay away from her and continue counselling.

"This past Saturday, during our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed," Taubman wrote. "In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue. Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do not know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions."

Olney on World Series Game 1, Osuna controversy and more ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins First Up with Michael and Carlo to discuss Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Nationals, Jose Altuve's walk-off home run, which team has the advantage, the reports of what a Houston executive yelled at a group of female reporters regarding Roberto Osuna and more.

"The Astros continue to be committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence," Crane weighed in. "We not only ensure mandatory training annually for all of our employees, we have also created an important partnership with the Texas Council on Family Violence, and have raised over $300K through our initiatives to help various agencies providing important support for this cause. We fully support MLB and baseball's stance and values regarding domestic violence."

The Tuesday statements from the club come in stark contrast from the blanket denial issued by the team on Monday night.

"The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible," said the Astros in the Monday statement. "An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time.

"His comments had everything to do about the game situation that just occurred and nothing else – they were also not directed toward any specific reporters. We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated's attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist."

Later on Tuesday, Major League Baseball offered comment on the matter, seemingly before the release of the second statements from the Astros.

Here's MLB's statement on the Astros and Sports Illustrated: pic.twitter.com/VgW2OarPNT — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 22, 2019

"Domestic violence is extraordinarily serious and everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior — whether intentional or not — that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence," the league said in a statement. "We became aware of this incident through the Sports Illustrated article. The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated's characterization of the incident. MLB will interview those involved before commenting further."

Osuna surrendered a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth in Game 6, but the Astros hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning to clinch a World Series berth.