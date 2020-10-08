Astros beat A's in Game 4; advance to ALCS

The Houston Astros have punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series for the four consecutive season.

The Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 in Game 4 of their best-of-five ALDS series to advance.

Houston will take on the winner of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series. The Rays lead the series 2-1.

More to come.