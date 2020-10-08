19m ago
Astros beat A's in Game 4; advance to ALCS
The Houston Astros have punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series for the four consecutive season. The Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 in Game 4 of their best-of-five ALDS series to advance.
TSN.ca Staff
Houston will take on the winner of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series. The Rays lead the series 2-1.
More to come.