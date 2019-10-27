Mendoza: The Astros have been wrong in handling of Taubman situation

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane issued a statement to Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein retracting the allegation that Apstein fabricated a story last week.

“On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday October 21st,” Crane said. “We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism. We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience," the statement read.

Following their Game 6 win over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, Apstein wrote Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman made offensive comments regarding Roberto Osuna to a group of female reporters. Osuna was suspended 75 games last season under the MLB's domestic violence policy.

The Astros initially denied Taubman's remarks were not directed at the reporters and instead claimed they were made to another member of the Astros' organization in support of Osuna's on-field production. The Astros have since fired Taubman and now retracted the original statement questioning Apstein's reporting.

